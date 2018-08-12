Several priests from soon-to-be-released report on sexual abuse still in the ministry

Several priests from soon-to-be-released report on sexual abuse still in the ministry. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on August 12, 2018.

Several priests named in a soon-to-be-released grand jury report on clergy sex abuse in the Pittsburgh diocese are still in the ministry.

This is because the diocese determined allegations against them were unsubstantiated.

The lead bishop says that "there is no priest or deacon in an assignment today, against whom there was a substantiated allegation of child sexual abuse."

Recently, The State Supreme Court disclosed that the grand jury had identified more than 300 "predator priests" in the six dioceses that were investigated; which are, Allentown, Erie, Greensburg, Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Scranton.

