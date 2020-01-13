Several rowhomes damaged in West Philadelphia fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters in Philadelphia are battling a blaze that has spread to several West Philadelphia homes.

It's happening along the 900 block of South Alden Street.

The call came in around 4:15 p.m. Monday for flames showing from the first floor of the rowhome.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

Officials tell Action News that the fire has spread to at least two adjacent porches.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
