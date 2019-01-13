Several townhomes damage in Evesham Township fire

EVESHAM TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Residents were sent into the cold on Sunday morning after their south Jersey townhome went up in flames.

Smoke poured from the roof of a home on the 300 block of Kingspark Court in Evesham Township, Burlington County.

Firefighters were called at 6:35 a.m.

When they arrived they found flames shooting from the first floor.

Neighboring homes on either side also caught on fire.

So far, there has been no word on any injuries or a word on a cause.

