Residents were sent into the cold on Sunday morning after their south Jersey townhome went up in flames.Smoke poured from the roof of a home on the 300 block of Kingspark Court in Evesham Township, Burlington County.Firefighters were called at 6:35 a.m.When they arrived they found flames shooting from the first floor.Neighboring homes on either side also caught on fire.So far, there has been no word on any injuries or a word on a cause.------