Philadelphia police search for suspect wanted in attempted sexual assault

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who attempted to sexually assault a woman who was walking with her baby in the city's Holmesburg section.According to police, the 27-year-old woman was walking in the 8000 block of Craig Street at about 4 p.m. Monday when she was approached by a man.The man attacked her and attempted to sexually assault her, police said. The suspect got away with the woman's cell phone.The suspect was last seen running toward Welsh Road, investigators said.