philadelphia police

Sex assault charges against Philadelphia police officer dismissed

Officer Novice Sloan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sexual assault charges against a Philadelphia police officer have been dismissed.

28-year-old Novice Sloan was arrested in September for allegedly drugging and assaulting a woman he went on a date with.

During a hearing on Thursday morning, a judge dismissed that sexual assault charge along with three related charges.

Sloan has a court date next week for a child pornography charge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaofficer arrestedcrimeofficer chargedsex abusephiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA POLICE
Teen charged with murders of foster mom, man found in duffel bag
Body found in bag, death of Philly foster mom may be connected
Police van and car collide in Frankford
Weekend violence leaves 7 dead in Philadelphia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen charged with murders of foster mom, man found in duffel bag
AccuWeather: Winds Of Change to bring snow
Hard Rock boss: Atlantic City 'going in wrong direction'
Chief justice, senators sworn in for Trump impeachment
Police identify body found in Olney trash can
New documents allege Fotis Dulos tried to run over wife
Family accused of locking kids in cages in Alabama
Show More
11-year-old rescued after she was abducted getting off school bus
ESPN reporter didn't know he had non-Hodgkin's lymphoma
Officials: Gas leak was likely cause of South Philly explosion
GAO: White House violated law in freezing Ukraine aid
Shanann Watts' family denounces upcoming Lifetime movie
More TOP STORIES News