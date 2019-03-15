Sex offender accused of assaulting dementia patient

BRIDGETON, N.J. -- Officials say a convicted sex offender sexually assaulted an 83-year-old dementia patient at a New Jersey hospital.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says 58-year-old Thomas Pierson, of Sicklerville, was visiting a friend at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland in December when he assaulted the woman.

Prosecutors say a nurse who was assigned to watch video surveillance of the room alerted a supervisor, and Pierson was held by security until police arrived.

Pierson is facing charges of aggravated sexual assault and criminal sexual contact. He was recently indicted.

State police records show Pierson is registered as a Tier 3, or high-risk, sex offender.

He was convicted in 2004 of sexually assaulting a minor.

Pierson is currently being held in Cumberland County jail. A message was left with an attorney listed for Pierson.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crimepolice
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Sex offender accused of assaulting dementia patient
TOP STORIES
Police: Store owner shoots would-be robber in West Philadelphia
New Video Shows Suspect Who Shot Philadelphia Attorney
Dozens of venomous snakes removed from Bucks Co. apartment
Philly declares this weekend 'Meek Mill Weekend'
Nick Foles says he will always love Philadelphia
Philadelphia City Council approves amendment to create civilian patrol
Cases in Temple mumps outbreak now up to 38
Show More
Philly councilwoman introduces bill to phase out soda tax
Berks County drug gang blamed for homicides; 8 indicted
Senate rejects Trump border emergency as Republicans defect
Police investigating after 4 headstones vandalized at Del. cemetery
Report: Eagles WR Golden Tate headed to New York Giants
More TOP STORIES News