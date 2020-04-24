Arts & Entertainment

Shakira completes ancient philosophy course at University of Pennsylvnaia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shakira is proving she is more than just an international pop star.

She said she completed a four-week online course, Ancient Philosophy: Plato & His Predecessors, at the University of Pennsylvania.

The Grammy Award winning singer made the announcement on social media Thursday.

"I know... my hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep. Thank you Plato and predecessors for all the "fun" over the past month!" she wrote.



Shakira posted images of her celebration and the course certificate.

On Twitter, her announcement has received more than 12, 000 retweets.

On Instagram, close to 700,000 people have given Shakira's achievement a like.



The class was authorized by Penn through Coursera, an online learning platform for higher education.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiauniversity of pennsylvaniamusic news
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman arrested for allegedly spitting on person after dispute
Philly pastor tests positive for COVID-19
Hit-and-run victim must recover alone due to hospital restrictions
Man, 33, shot in head in Mantua
Eagles select Jalen Reagor in first round of NFL Draft
Trumps speculates on research into sunlight, disinfectant to fight coronavirus
PA: Businesses react to phase reopening; 1,369 more cases
Show More
NJ ramping up efforts to stop price gouging
Delaware working to expand testing sites
Parents charged in shooting death of 4-year-old daughter
AccuWeather: Periods of Rain, Cool Today
Eagles fans celebrate NFL Draft remotely
More TOP STORIES News