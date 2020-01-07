Lindenwold man arrested in fatal Shamrock Delicatessen stabbing in Audubon, New Jersey

AUDUBON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police have arrested a Lindenwold man Sunday in connection with the deadly stabbing of a deli owner in South Jersey Friday afternoon.

Dyheam Williams, 18, of Lindenwold, NJ, was charged Sunday morning with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer

SEE ALSO: Police release photos in deadly deli stabbing

Police said at approximately 4:50 p.m. on January 3, officers from Oaklyn, Audubon and Haddon Township Police Departments responded to the Shamrock Delicatessen, located on South Davis Avenue in Audubon in response to 911 calls reporting a male who had been stabbed.

When officers arrived they found Jerome Pastore, 57, of West Berlin, lying on the 100 block of Cuthbert Boulevard in Haddon Township, just across the street from the deli which he owned.

RELATED: Audubon deli owner stabbed to death after confronting tip jar theft suspect, sources say

Officials said Pastore was suffering from apparent stab wounds throughout his body. He was pronounced dead at 5:07 p.m. at Cooper University Hospital.

Williams was arrested at his home in Lindenwold and remanded to the Camden County Jail pending a pretrial detention hearing, according to police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
haddon townshiparreststabbing
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News