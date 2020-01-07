Vigil held for Shamrock Deli owner killed in stabbing

AUDUBON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The community of Audubon, New Jersey came together Monday evening for a candlelight vigil in honor of beloved deli owner Jerry Pastore.
Pastore, the 57-year-old co-owner of Shamrock Deli, was stabbed to death Friday evening after authorities say 18-year-old Dyheam Williams fled with a tip jar.
"Of course we're angry, hurting-- this was senseless. The violence doesn't make any sense to us, but I know my dad was protecting his workers, protecting their living. He really valued the people who worked here for him," said one of Pastore's twins, Rachel Guerrero.
Jerry Pastore spent four decades in the restaurant industry. His family told Action News he was a trained chef, owned restaurants, and worked in sales.
He bought the Shamrock Deli nearly two years ago.
Relatives said he was a family man who raised five kids; he had three grandchildren with one on the way.
"He loved to be with his family and we were really looking forward to him being Pop-Pop to our children," Guerrero said as she fought tears.
