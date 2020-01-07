Vigil held for Shamrock Deli owner killed in stabbing

By
AUDUBON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The community of Audubon, New Jersey came together Monday evening for a candlelight vigil in honor of beloved deli owner Jerry Pastore.

Pastore, the 57-year-old co-owner of Shamrock Deli, was stabbed to death Friday evening after authorities say 18-year-old Dyheam Williams fled with a tip jar.

Lindenwold man arrested in fatal Shamrock Delicatessen stabbing in Audubon, New Jersey

"Of course we're angry, hurting-- this was senseless. The violence doesn't make any sense to us, but I know my dad was protecting his workers, protecting their living. He really valued the people who worked here for him," said one of Pastore's twins, Rachel Guerrero.

Jerry Pastore spent four decades in the restaurant industry. His family told Action News he was a trained chef, owned restaurants, and worked in sales.

He bought the Shamrock Deli nearly two years ago.

Relatives said he was a family man who raised five kids; he had three grandchildren with one on the way.

"He loved to be with his family and we were really looking forward to him being Pop-Pop to our children," Guerrero said as she fought tears.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
camden countycrimevigilstabbing
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News