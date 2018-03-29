Disney, ABC and 6abc celebrate the 'Magic of Storytelling 2018'

EMBED More News Videos

Disney, ABC and 6abc celebrate the 'Magic of Storytelling 2018' (1 of 8)

Magic of Storytelling: 'Coco'

Alicia reads "Disney's Coco" for 6abc's Magic of Storytelling campaign.

Share the magic of books and give children a chance to reach for the stars!

Through the 2018 Magic of Storytelling campaign, Disney Worldwide Publishing will donate up to 1 million books to FirstBook.org - a non-profit organization that provides new, high quality books and educational resources to communities serving children need.

Serving Our Local Community!
6abc will donate 5,000 free books to the Free Library of Philadelphia's "Read by 4th" campaign to increase city-wide literacy rates for students in the 4th grade. Approximately 15 to 20 local non-profits and community organizations will receive free books.
Enjoy the Magic of Storytelling!
6abc will host a series of Digital Storytimes for children on Facebook LIVE! Check the Action News Facebook for dates and times when some of you favorite Anchors and Reporters will read a children's book online.

How YOU can help donate a book!
Take a "Shelfie" (a selfie with your favorite children's book) and for each Shelfie posted on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #MagicOfStorytelling and #6abc, Disney will donate a book to kids in need with First Book.

For more information - please visit www.magicofstorytelling.com
EMBED More News Videos

Adam Joseph reads for children during 6abc's city-wide literacy campaign.

EMBED More News Videos

Adam Joseph reads for children during 6abc's city-wide literacy campaign.

EMBED More News Videos

Alicia reads "Disney's Coco" for 6abc's Magic of Storytelling campaign.

EMBED More News Videos

Alicia reads "You're Here for a Reason" as part of 6abc's Magic of Storytelling campaign.

EMBED More News Videos

Brian Taff reads Mighty, Mighty Construction Site for city-wide literacy campaign.

EMBED More News Videos

Brian Taff reads Ada Twist Scientist for city-wide literacy campaign.

EMBED More News Videos

Shari Williams reads Stay Close to Mama as part of 6abc's city-wide literacy campaign.

EMBED More News Videos

Shari Williams reads The World Is Awake: A Celebration of Everyday Blessings as part of 6abc's city-wide literacy campaign.

Report a Typo
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News