Send us your Back to School 2020 photos and videos!

(Shutterstock)

Even though your back to school photos and videos might look a little different this year, we'd still love to see them!

Do you have an at-home classroom set up? Does your child have an outfit picked out for their first Zoom call of the school year? Are they at the bus stop with a mask on?

Please share, and your photo or video might end up on Action News!

Before submitting, please read the terms below:

By submitting video or photos to 6abc, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights and permissions to grant us this license for its use, including the following:

  • You confirm that you took the image/video and are its copyright owner. Or you confirm that you are the copyright owner's authorized agent. In addition, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights to grant us this license for its use.


  • You give WPVI-TV, on behalf of 6abc, non-exclusive permission to reproduce, use, and edit the image/video on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.


  • You give WPVI-TV, on behalf of 6abc, permission to distribute the image/video to WPVI-TV's licensees, including, but not limited to, other ABC-owned stations, affiliates, partners, assigns, and other licensees, for their use on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.


  • You understand that you will receive no payment or royalty for any use under this agreement; that WPVI-TV, on behalf of 6abc, is under no obligation to use, edit or distribute the material; and that you have no right to inspect or approve any use of the material.


Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Photo of Philly mayor dining indoors in Md. sparks criticism
4 tropical systems developing in the Atlantic Ocean
Indoor dining to resume in New Jersey Friday
Philly homeless encampments must be cleared by Sept. 9: Officials
AccuWeather: Clouds, Late Showers Today
Basketball coach John Thompson Jr. dies at 78
Man stabbed in the eye on SEPTA platform
Show More
3-year-old girl in Taiwan swept up in wind by kite
Companies pledge to give workers time off to vote
What's included in bill to decriminalize pot at federal level
COVID-19 outbreak at Temple forces suspension of in-person classes
India breaks worldwide 1-day new COVID-19 case record
More TOP STORIES News