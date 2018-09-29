Shark attack at beach in Encinitas leaves child hospitalized

A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday morning after being attacked by a shark at a beach in San Diego County, officials said. (@JohnRobbins/Twitter)

ENCINITAS, Calif. (WPVI) --
A child was hospitalized Saturday morning after being attacked by a shark at a beach in San Diego County, officials said.

Encinitas lifeguards and sheriff's deputies responded shortly before 7 a.m. to the incident at Beacon's Beach. A witness's video shows an apparent rescue helicopter landing on the sand as emergency personnel attend to the victim, who was carried away from the water on a stretcher.

The victim, whose age was not disclosed, suffered multiple shark bites and was transported to Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, according to a spokesperson for the medical center.
Officials with the city of Encinitas' Marine Safety department are expected to discuss the attack at a morning press conference.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.


