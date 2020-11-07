'#Sharpiegate' ballot controversy in Arizona may be ending

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7737933" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC News can characterize Joe Biden as the apparent winner in Pennsylvania -- a win that makes him president-elect.

PHOENIX -- The #Sharpiegate controversy may be over now that the attorneys who challenged the use of the markers to complete Election Day ballots in metro Phoenix told a court they're dismissing their legal challenge.Roopali Desai, an attorney for Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, said she received notice Saturday from the court that the lawyers who filed the lawsuit are now ending the case.A copy of the dismissal notice provided to The Associated Press doesn't specify a reason for dismissing the case, and Alexander Kolodin, one of the attorneys who filed the lawsuit, declined a request for comment.Arizona election officials have said voting with a Sharpie would not invalidate their ballot. But many social media users have falsely claimed their ballots had been invalidated because they were told to use the markers to fill out their ballots.The lawsuit alleged tabulation equipment was unable to record a voter's ballot on Tuesday because she completed it with a Sharpie. One of the remedies sought by the lawsuit was for voters who used Sharpies to be present to watch workers count ballots, a proposition that the judge expressed skepticism about.Election officials say votes wouldn't be cancelled if ink from a Sharpie bleeds through the back side of ballots and that there is a process that would keep the ballots from being canceled out if problems arise.