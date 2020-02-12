Sharrie Williams talks to Commissioner Danielle Outlaw about her vision for the Philadelphia Police Department

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Just days into her new role, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is laying out her vision for Philadelphia.Action news anchor Sharrie Williams sat down with Outlaw on Wednesday afternoon.She asked the commissioner about what it will take to control the number of murders in the city.Outlaw said she is looking at current policing strategies and proposed ideas, cautioning that change isn't going to happen overnight.She has new initiatives in mind but the solution doesn't stop there."There has to be, and I believe this will occur, strong collaboration not just among local law enforcement but on the federal, state and local levels," she said.Outlaw said she is working on establishing trust from the community and from the officers in her department.Watch Sharrie's interview with Commissioner Outlaw in the video above.