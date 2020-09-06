Shelter in place in Morrisville, Bucks County due to armed person in area: Police

MORRISVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Residents in Morrisville, Bucks County are being told to shelter in place due to an armed person in the area on Sunday afternoon.

The call came in just before 4 p.m. for an incident near the intersection of North Pennsylvania and West Maple avenues.

A large police presence can be seen on the block and authorities are attempting to make contact with the armed individual.

"The area is contained and we are asking anyone in the immediate area to shelter in place," police said.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
