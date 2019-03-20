Shelter-in-place order lifted for Glassboro, N.J. neighborhood

GLASSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- Glassboro Police issued an alert early Wednesday morning, telling residents of the Richwood Crossing Development to shelter-in-place.The activity was centered around North Palace Drive in the community, which sits just west of Route 55.Police would only tell Action News that there is an ongoing investigation in that area.Around 1:00 a.m. police cancelled the shelter-in-place order, but did not elaborate on the situation.When asked more details about the incident, police told Action News that the investigation was "confidential."We will continue to update this Breaking News throughout the night, and will have much more on Action News starting at 4 a.m.