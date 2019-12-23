Shelter in place lifted for Bethel Township residents

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bethel Township police lifted a shelter in place order for residents in the area of the 1500 block of South Garnet Mine Road.Details surrounding the situation were not immediately available, but multiple authorities were on scene just after 10 p.m.Police described the situation as a barricade, and officers had surrounded a home where shots were being fired from.Residents were advised to remain inside with their lights out.There was no immediate word on injuries.Shortly before 1:00 a.m Monday police opened a shelter for residents not able to get to their homes at the Bethel Fire House at 3737 Foulk Road.At 2:15 a.m. Monday police lifted the shelter in place order.