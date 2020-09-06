Shelter in place lifted in Morrisville, Bucks County after incident involving armed person: Police

MORRISVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A shelter in place in Morrisville, Bucks County has been lifted after a incident involving an armed person in the area on Sunday afternoon.The call came in just before 4 p.m. for an incident near the intersection of North Pennsylvania and West Maple avenues.A large police presence could be seen on the block and authorities were attempting to make contact with the armed individual.Police later annouced on Sunday night that the shelter in place has been lifted and the incident is under control.There are no reports of any injuries at this time.