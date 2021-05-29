Shelter-in-place order issued for parts of Deptford Township, NJ: Officials

DETFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A shelter-in-place order has been issued for parts of Deptford Township, Gloucester County.
The area impacted is Pasadena Avenue and Hurffville Road.
Police issued the warning due to an ongoing investigation in the area.
Officials say it is an active investigation, and anyone in the area should report any suspicious activity by calling 9-1-1 immediately.
