Shelter Me visits the ASPCA "Dog of the Year"

By Bethany Owings
In this week's Shelter Me, Gina Gannon meets Sweet Pea, a stray dog from Camden who went from death row to ASPCA'S Dog of the Year!

Kathy McGuire, President and Founder of the New Jersey Aid for Animals, a non-profit animal enrichment group, scooped up Sweet Pea from a Camden shelter, and helped raise money for her medical care.

Sweet Pea has since become the poster dog for the ills of dogfighting locally to help bring awareness to other animals who have been abused and abandoned.

NJ Aid for Animals | Facebook
