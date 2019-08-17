Shelter Me: Dog Days of Summer

Home at Last Dog Rescue is partnering up with City Tap for their latest fundraiser dubbed Dog Days of Summer.The yappy hour will be held on the outside deck of University City's City Tap on August 20th from 6-9pm.There will be kiddie pools for the dogs to cool off in, games, and beer and food discounts + adoptable pups! Portion of the proceeds go directly to Home at Last!The Radian, 3925 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104