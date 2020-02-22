Fishtails, Urban Village Pub team up for March animal adoption fundraiser

A local brew pub is throwing a pizza and beer party to help save the lives of local animals.On Saturday, March 21, Urban Village Brewing Company in Northern Liberties is hosting a party to benefit Fishtails Animal Rescue in Fishtown (Fishtails is the rescue branch of Fishtown Animal Hospital). There will be live art, giveaways, adoptable pets onsite and Urban's brick oven pizza.Their brewery is also preparing a special brew just for the occasion - a Ginger Pup Saison. One dollar from every pint sold will go directly to Fishtails and their life-saving mission. So, you can eat and drink for the good of the animals.233 E Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 191251001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123