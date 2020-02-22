Pets & Animals

Fishtails, Urban Village Pub team up for March animal adoption fundraiser

By Bethany Owings
A local brew pub is throwing a pizza and beer party to help save the lives of local animals.

On Saturday, March 21, Urban Village Brewing Company in Northern Liberties is hosting a party to benefit Fishtails Animal Rescue in Fishtown (Fishtails is the rescue branch of Fishtown Animal Hospital). There will be live art, giveaways, adoptable pets onsite and Urban's brick oven pizza.

Their brewery is also preparing a special brew just for the occasion - a Ginger Pup Saison. One dollar from every pint sold will go directly to Fishtails and their life-saving mission. So, you can eat and drink for the good of the animals.


Fishtails Animal Rescue| Instagram

233 E Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Urban Village Brewing Company | Facebook | Instagram
1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfishtown (philadelphia)fyi phillypetsshelter mepet adoption
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News