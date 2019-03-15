FYI Philly

Shelter Me: GetYourPet.com

EMBED <>More Videos

GetYourPet.com is an online service that connects people who are looking to adopt a pet with people who are looking to rehome their pet.

Shelter Me
In this week's episode of Shelter Me, Get Your Pet Founder Angela Marcus discusses re-homing pets and avoiding shelters with their nationally acclaimed program. Matt O'Donnell tells us more.

Get Your Pet | Facebook
Get Your Pet: From one good home to another.
----------

Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
fyi phillyshelter me
FYI PHILLY
FYI Philly: It's (almost) spring time in the city
People are flocking to the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope | FYI Philly
Made in Philly: Haddonfield's Secret Garden's Kombucha
Alessi recipes: Cioppino and Spring Asparagus; Baby Kale Quinoa
TOP STORIES
Lockdown lifted at NE Phila. school after live rounds found
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Philadelphia increases patrols at mosques after NZ attack
Police: Serial predator asks teen to pump gas then molests him
Man places hand in pocket to mimic gun during robbery
AccuWeather: Warm, Spotty Shower Today
Sex allegations lead to child bride investigation at Philly mosque
Show More
Court rules gun maker can be sued over Sandy Hook shooting
Mom files $500B suit in alleged college admission bribery scam
Judge: No vaccines, no school
Teen accepted to 39 colleges, wins $1.6M in scholarships
Sully honored with Paw of Courage award for loyalty, dedication
More TOP STORIES News