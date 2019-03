Shelter Me: GetYourPet.com

Shelter Me

In this week's episode of Shelter Me, Get Your Pet Founder Angela Marcus discusses re-homing pets and avoiding shelters with their nationally acclaimed program. Matt O'Donnell tells us more.Get Your Pet: From one good home to another.