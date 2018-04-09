U.S. & WORLD

Sheriff: Man who allegedly confessed on Facebook to killing mom, friend found dead

Facebook user posts confession after his mother, friend are found dead: Authorities. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 9, 2018. (WPVI)

DARREN REYNOLDS
A multi-state manhunt has come to an end for a 23-year-old man who allegedly killed his mother and friend in Tennessee before fleeing and apparently detailing the alleged crimes in a disturbing Facebook post.

Suspect Casey James Lawhorn was found dead in Vossburg, Mississippi, from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said this morning.

Lawhorn allegedly shot and killed his mother, Vi Lawhorn, and a friend inside his mother's home in East Ridge, Tennessee, early Sunday morning, authorities said.

After the double killings, dispatchers received a call from a person they believed to be the suspect, said East Ridge Assistant Police Chief Stan Allen. The suspect allegedly said he had committed the crime and was going to kill himself, Allen added.

There was no information on the motive, Allen said.

The double killings sparked a massive manhunt for Lawhorn, whose car was found Sunday night on I-59 in Jasper County, Mississippi, according to the Jasper Count Sheriff's Department.
ABC News' Darren Reynolds and Rachel Katz contributed to this report.
------
