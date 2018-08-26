JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --Multiple people are dead after a shooting in downtown Jacksonville, according to local authorities.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office added that "many" victims have been transported for medical treatment after the shooting at Jacksonville Landing, a waterfront complex along the St. Johns River.
One suspect is dead at the scene, the sheriff's office tweeted, and investigators are working to determine if there is a second suspect on the loose. Residents are being warned to stay "many blocks away" from the area as the investigation continues.
Multiple fatalities at the scene, many transported. #TheLandingMassShooting https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018
We can’t stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018
Unconfirmed reports on social media indicate that the shooting happened at a video game tournament. On its Facebook page, GLHF Game Bar posted that it was holding a Madden tournament Sunday afternoon.
Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are en route to the scene.
No other details have been released.