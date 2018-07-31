Sheriff says he made 'correct' decision in Florida 'stand your ground' shooting

BILL HUTCHINSON
The Florida sheriff who declined to arrest a white man who invoked the "stand your ground" law after shooting a black man in a parking dispute said Tuesday that he made the "correct" decision.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said at a news conference that he sticks by his decision not to charge Michael Drejka in the July 19 shooting death of Markeis McGlockton, 28, in Clearwater, Florida.

"A lot of things have been said since this incident happened on July 19," Gualtieri said. "A whole bunch of people offered a whole bunch of different opinions. And I'd suggest to you that the mere fact that so many people have so many different opinions validates that the decision not to arrest Drejka in this stage is correct under the law."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Man arrested for assault on priest inside Delaware church
Missing boa constrictor causes concern among neighbors in Montgomery County
Police: Doctor molested over 2 dozen children over the years
2 Phila. officers recovering from possible contact with fentanyl
SEPTA ends paper transfers on July 31
Pit bull left to drown in cage at water's edge in N.J.
Mayor Kenney, Jay-Z take photo before Philly concert
Florida teacher quits job to become full-time shopper
Show More
Penn State frat member learns sentence in pledge death case
1 critically injured in shooting on I-95 in New Castle
Police: Shark stolen in baby stroller, back at aquarium
Police kill homeowner after he killed intruder in his home
AccuWeather: More Humid Today, Sticky and Unsettled This Week
More News