Sheriff's deputy found shot to death in car in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas -- A Texas sheriff says one of his deputies was found fatally shot inside his car, near the county jail.

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn tells news outlets that Sgt. Keith Shepherd was found Friday night inside his car in a downtown Fort Worth parking lot. The parking lot is across from the county jail, where Sheriff's Department Chief of Staff David McClelland says Shepherd was assigned.

Fort Worth police are leading the investigation into the shooting.



No suspect has been identified, and McClelland says authorities are pulling surveillance video from a three-block radius.

Waybourn says Shepherd worked for the department for 19 years.

Further details have not been released.

