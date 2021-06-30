Education

Murrell Dobbins High School graduate becomes first alumna to be appointed principal

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- They celebrated a full circle moment Wednesday morning for one of Philadelphia's newest school administrators.

The Action Cam was at Murrell Dobbins High School as they applauded their newly appointed principal Ms. Shervon Thompson. Her appointment to the school's top job marks a first.

Thompson is a graduate of the Dobbins Class of 1996 and become the first alumna in the school's 85-year history to take the helm as principal.

"I guarantee you I will partner with you to prepare every young person, every Mustang who walks through those doors. They will be ready to receive all of the opportunities that are going to be there for them," she said.

Ms. Thompson began her teaching career at that vocational technical school nearly 20 years ago.

Her appointment takes effect Thursday, July 1, 2021.
