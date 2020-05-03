accident

Patrol vehicle strikes 2 girls on New Jersey beach; charge filed

SHIP BOTTOM, New Jersey -- Authorities say a beach patrol vehicle driver is facing a reckless driving charge after striking two Pennsylvania girls who were lying on a New Jersey beach.

Ship Bottom police say the 14-year-old Fleetwood, Pennsylvania girl and the 15-year-old Leestwood, Pennsylvania girl were reported struck shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the girls were airlifted to Jersey Shore Medical Center where they were treated and later released to their families.

Ship Bottom's beaches are closed to non-residents due to the coronavirus pandemic, and residents and property owners are only allowed on the beach for walking or jogging. "Disaster reentry" placards issued to residents and property owners must be ready to show authorities when asked. Police haven't said if the girls had a placard.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
