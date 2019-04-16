Video shows moment live wire catches fire during storm in Manchester Twp.

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) -- Two shocking experiences during the storm overnight in Ocean County, New Jersey.
While the wind, rain and lightning were in full force, Manchester Township police officers had to contend with a sparking transformer.
Later, at State Highway 70 and Colonial Drive, a utility worker escaped with his life when he picked up a wire he thought was de-energized.
It wasn't -- and sent electricity coursing into the wet pavement, catching fire.
He survived thanks to his safety gear.
