Video shows moment live wire catches fire during storm in Manchester Twp.

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) -- Two shocking experiences during the storm overnight in Ocean County, New Jersey.

While the wind, rain and lightning were in full force, Manchester Township police officers had to contend with a sparking transformer.

Later, at State Highway 70 and Colonial Drive, a utility worker escaped with his life when he picked up a wire he thought was de-energized.

It wasn't -- and sent electricity coursing into the wet pavement, catching fire.

He survived thanks to his safety gear.
