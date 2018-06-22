Shooting captured on cell phone video in Vineland

Police are reviewing a video that was posted on social media about a shooting in Vineland, New Jersey.Some folks were surprised about what happened, and others were not.Lindsey Gerber of Tabernacle, New Jersey said, "I work here every day, park out back where something went down, kind of scary, I'm usually not here during the day. I am a little freaked out."Marcus Booze of Vineland said, "It happens so much you are kind of like use to it. It's sad. It's unfortunate but it is kind of how it is out here."On Sunday around 1:30 a.m., a four-minute video shows many people milling about, then the sound of gunfire.As people fled, arriving police find a 19-year-old from Millville shot in the leg. Police say he won't say what happened.The incident played out on and near Landis Avenue. By day it is staging a comeback but at night residents say kids sometimes just gather and there can be friction.Cindy Weber of Vineland, New Jersey said, "Nineteen gunshots in the city five minutes from where I live is pretty frightening."We asked, what can be done?Luis Valentin of Vineland, New Jersey said, "Maybe police presence that would help? When they know there is public venues going on with younger crowds, we should have more security more police presence."Others suggest more activities for kids.Malcolm Rease of Vineland, New Jersey said, "Better football leagues, better anything, music dancing, all kinds of stuff."As for the anger that can lead to gunshots, Jordon Rios 'anger put him in jail. He suggests his generation needs to help those who are young and angry to learn to channel that anger through sport."Look we will buy boxing gloves. You guys want to get it out, let's get it out, let's do a negative thing in a positive way. Put the gloves on, show how mad you are, stand for what you believe in as a man," he said.Police are looking for help from the public in finding the shooter or shooters. They say at least two guns were involved.There is a $1,000 reward for the arrest or conviction of the persons responsible.------