Man dies after crashing pickup truck while fleeing from gunfire in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city's West Oak Lane section that has left the driver of a pickup truck dead.

It happened around 9:30 p.m Tuesday on the 1800 block of West 65th Avenue.

Police said a man in his early 30s was shot multiple times and then crashed his pickup truck.

He was taken to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.

There have been no arrests made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west oak lane (philadelphia)car crashshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News