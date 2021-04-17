Man shot multiple times in Feltonville: Police

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot multiple times in Feltonville: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left an 29-year-old man injured.

The shooting happened late Friday night near 5th and Wingohocking streets in the city's Feltonville section.

Police say they found the man slumped over the hood of a car and shot several times.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition is unknown.

Police tell Action News a suspect is in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
feltonville (philadelphia)shootingpolicephiladelphia
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in North Philly, lockdown lifted at nearby school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News