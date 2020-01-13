double shooting

1 dead, 1 critical after double shooting in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a 35-year-old man is dead after a double shooting in Strawberry Mansion Sunday night.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. on the 3000 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.

Police responded to calls for shots fired to find two men shot, one lying dead in the street.

The second victim was taken by police to Temple University Hospital in critical condition, with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

The Homicide Division is investigating.
