3 killed, suspect dead in New Mexico mass shooting: police

The shooting took place in Farmington, located in the northwest corner of the state just outside The Navajo Nation.

FARMINGTON, N.M. -- At least three people were dead and multiple others wounded Monday after a shooting in Farmington, police said. Schools were put on lockdown.

"There are multiple civilian victims," Farmington police said in a Facebook post that said one suspect "was confronted and killed on scene."

Two officers were shot, it said, including one city police officer and one New Mexico State Police officer. Both were reported to be in stable condition at San Juan Regional Medical Center.

"The suspect's identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time," the police message said, adding that city, San Juan County and state police were involved.

An official at the San Juan County sheriff's office, Megan Mitchell, called the incident "an open and active ongoing investigation." MItchell said she did not immediately have more information.

Federal agents from Phoenix were headed to Farmington, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said via Twitter.

Farmington is a city of nearly 50,000 residents in northwestern New Mexico, near the Four Corners region. It serves a modern-day trading post to the adjacent Navajo Nation and is a supply line and bedroom community to the region's oil and natural gas industry.

In recent years, cafes and breweries have cropped up downtown alongside decades-old businesses that trade in Native American crafts from silver jewelry to wool weavings. Traveling Broadway shows make regular stops at the expansive community center auditorium, while rural lots on the outskirts are littered with disassembled oilfield equipment.