Man critical after being shot while in front of house, talking to friend, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city's Francisville section that has left a 58-year-old man in critical condition.It happened around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of North 16th and Ogden streets.Police said the man was standing outside of a house talking to a friend when a car pulled up and someone began firing shots.The man was hit in the back. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by police.Investigators said they believe the incident stemmed from an earlier argument at that location.Police are looking for a grey car with a black drivers-side door.Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.