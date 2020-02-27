Man fatally shot while exiting car in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in the city's Germantown section early Thursday.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 100 block of West Logan Street.

Police said the man was exiting a car when he was shot multiple times. A female passenger was also in the car but police said she was not injured.

The victim was shot three times before he fell between two parked cars. Police said seven shell casings were found in the area.

Investigators are questioning the female passenger and checking area surveillance cameras.
