Man shot, killed in Philadelphia's Germantown section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Philadelphia's Germantown section.
The shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Manheim Street.
Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times while in a car. Police believe more than a dozen shots were fired.
The man was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he died a short time later.
A few hours later, a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in the Kensington section of the city.
No arrests have been made.
