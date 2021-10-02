Shooting in South Philly leaves a man dead, another injured outside of a Wawa

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead outside of a South Philadelphia Wawa.
Officials say gun fire erupted around 11:30 p.m. Friday at the Southport Shopping Plaza on the 1600 block of Christopher Columbus Boulevard.
Police say a 35-year-old man was shot in the chest and later died at a nearby hospital.
Authorities say a second victim , a 24-year-old man, was shot in the foot.
Investigators are checking nearby surveillance cameras and cameras along I-95 to track down the suspect's car.
