Shooting in South Philly leaves a man dead, another injured outside of a Wawa

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead outside of a South Philadelphia Wawa.

Officials say gun fire erupted around 11:30 p.m. Friday at the Southport Shopping Plaza on the 1600 block of Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

Police say a 35-year-old man was shot in the chest and later died at a nearby hospital.

Authorities say a second victim , a 24-year-old man, was shot in the foot.

Investigators are checking nearby surveillance cameras and cameras along I-95 to track down the suspect's car.
