Police: 21-year old man dead, another injured after shooting in North Philadelphia

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. near Broad and Girard Avenue.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 21-year-old man is dead and another is injured after a double shooting in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. near Broad and Girard Avenue.

Philadelphia Police and Temple University Police responded to multiple 911 calls for a shooting on the street.

When they arrived on scene, police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the men was shot in the leg. Police took him to Temple University Hospital and he is expected to be okay. Police are currently holding him as a suspect.

The other man, a 21-year-old, was shot multiple times. Police also took him to the hospital, where he later died.

This is an on-going investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.