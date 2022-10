Police responded to the scene and found the man lying near the front door of the business.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed inside the doorway to a business in Juniata Park Sunday morning.

It happened on the 900 block of East Luzerne Street.

Police responded to the scene and found the man lying near the front door of the business.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no immediate information on the name or age of the victim and there are no suspects at this time.

This is an on-going investigation with the Philadelphia Homicide Detectives Division.