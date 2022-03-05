shooting

Suspect returns to Strawberry Mansion nightclub with gun, gets shot and killed by security guards

Investigators say the security guards that opened fire were licensed to carry a firearm.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after a shooting outside of a Strawberry Mansion nightclub.

Philadelphia police say shots were fired just after midnight Saturday outside of the 7 Star Lounge on the 2600 block of West Sergeant Street.

Officials say this started when a 22-year-old man was kicked out of the nightclub and returned with a gun.

Police say the suspect opened fire on the clubs security guards.

Investigators say the guards returned fire, hitting the man several times.

The guards did have a license to carry according to police.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.
