Shootout inside Kensington convenience store leaves one dead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a man is dead after a shootout inside of a 24-hour convenience store.The shootout happened around 2 a.m. Saturday on the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue in the city's Kensington section.Police say two men armed with semi-automatic weapons entered the store and opened fire.Officials say a 30-year-old man already inside the store, returned fire with a revolver.Police say after the shootout all three individuals ran from the store.Authorities say the 30-year-old man was found a few blocks away suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip.He later died at the hospital.Police say the victims revolver was found on the road when a man walking by tried to kick it into the sewer.That person was taken into police custody for tampering with a crime scene.Officials say they are searching for the two shooters and they have clear surveillance video of the shootout.