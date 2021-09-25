PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a man is dead after a shootout inside of a 24-hour convenience store.
The shootout happened around 2 a.m. Saturday on the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue in the city's Kensington section.
Police say two men armed with semi-automatic weapons entered the store and opened fire.
Officials say a 30-year-old man already inside the store, returned fire with a revolver.
Police say after the shootout all three individuals ran from the store.
Authorities say the 30-year-old man was found a few blocks away suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip.
He later died at the hospital.
Police say the victims revolver was found on the road when a man walking by tried to kick it into the sewer.
That person was taken into police custody for tampering with a crime scene.
Officials say they are searching for the two shooters and they have clear surveillance video of the shootout.
Shootout inside Kensington convenience store leaves one dead
SHOOTOUT
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News