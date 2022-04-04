fatal shooting

At least 3 killed in Acapulco shooting at beachside restaurant in Mexico

Videos posted on social media showed people taking cover behind tables, chairs at Acapulco restaurant
EMBED <>More Videos

Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders

MEXICO CITY -- At least three people were killed in a shooting and subsequent confrontation with police Saturday at a beachside restaurant in Mexico's Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.

The prosecutor's office in Guerrero state, where Acapulco is located, said two gunmen approached and killed two men at a beachside restaurant.

Police then chased the attackers down the beach, killing one and seriously wounding the other. Video posted on social media showed people running down the beach as gunshots rang out. Others appeared to take cover behind tables or chairs.

RELATED: Fact check: Mexico travel advisory update not linked to 8 Cancun murders

Beachside shootings have occurred before in Acapulco, which has been plagued by gang violence since 2006.

In November, police said gunmen pulled up in a boat and shot a man to death on a popular beach in Acapulco. The attackers then apparently fled in the boat.

RELATED: Mexico is dominant source of fentanyl trafficked into US, report says

On Mexico's Caribbean coast, there was a Nov. 4 shootout on a beach in Puerto Morelos south of Cancun, involving a squad of armed men who left two alleged drug dealers dead.

That daytime bloodshed sent tourists scrambling for cover at two large hotels where local drug gangs were apparently competing for drug sales.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
deadly shootingfatal shootingmexicopolice involved shootingbeachespolice shootingofficer involved shootingtouristofficer involved shootingshootingu.s. & worldrestauranttourism
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Parkland shooter sentencing trial begins with jury selection
Man fatally shot in kitchen; wife, 5 kids were also at home: Police
Officer killed in Pennsylvania was 1 month from retirement
Man shot multiple times by entrance of Philly apartment building
TOP STORIES
Flights delayed, canceled at Philly airport as issues continue
Road rage suspect accused of shootings on Pa. Turnpike
Police release video of basketball court shooting, 60 shots fired
Tow truck thief crashes after stealing truck from Port Richmond garage
Car crash leads to gas leak, day care evacuation in NE Philly
Philly's street sweeping program expands | What you should know
Man shot outside Philadelphia church; gunman wanted
Show More
Outrage after images show dead civilians in Ukraine city
Baby on the way for Julie and Zach Ertz
Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon switch shows for April Fools' Day
2 young children among victims taken to hospital after Millville fire
Parkland shooter sentencing trial begins with jury selection
More TOP STORIES News