Man drives self to hospital after being shot in his car in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 62-year-old man who was shot while getting into his car drove himself to the hospital early Thursday, police say.It happened around 1:45 a.m. on the 6900 block of Wister Street in West Oak Lane.Police said the victim exited his house and got into his car when someone approached the vehicle and fired at least 13 shots.According to investigators eight of those bullets hit the car, with one of them going through the car seat and striking the man in the back.He managed to drive himself to Einstein Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.Police said they believe this was a targeted shooting.