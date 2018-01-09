Shooting in Grays Ferry leaves 2 wounded

Police are investigating a double shooting in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood.It happened around 8 p.m. along the 1700 block of South Hollywood Street near Morris.Police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the left hip and a John Doe was also shot.Both were rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.The 21-year-old is stable and the John Doe is listed in critical condition.So far, there are no arrests or a motive for the shooting.------