Shooting in Grays Ferry leaves 2 wounded

GRAYS FERRY (WPVI) --Police are investigating a double shooting in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood.
It happened around 8 p.m. along the 1700 block of South Hollywood Street near Morris.
Police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the left hip and a John Doe was also shot.
Both were rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.
The 21-year-old is stable and the John Doe is listed in critical condition.
So far, there are no arrests or a motive for the shooting.
