Shooting in West Philadelphia leaves man in critical condition

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police continue to investigate a shooting that left a man critically injured in West Philadelphia Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 5000 block of Aspen Street just after 7 a.m. for gunfire in the area.

Authorities arrived to find a 30-year-old man shot four times in the head, backside, back and leg.

He was rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police say no arrests have been made.

