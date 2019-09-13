Shooting in Wilmington leaves 2 men dead

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Two men are dead after a shooting on Friday morning in Wilmington, Delaware.

The shooting happened around 10:34 a.m. at 5th and Monroe streets.

Police arrived to find a 24-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, on the street.

Both were taken to the hospital but later succumbed to their injuries.

The names of the victims have not been released.

There has been no word on any arrests or a suspect in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective William Ball at (302) 576-3962.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtonhomicidedelaware newsshooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 killed in Plymouth Township head-on crash, captured on dashcam
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
Part of Schuylkill Expressway EB closed all weekend for roadwork
Philly's salt warning rule takes effect at chain restaurants
3 NJ teens file lawsuit against e-cigarette manufacturer Juul
Eddie Money, 'Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies at 70
Text message sent to wrong number leads to act of kindness
Show More
Google Earth helps find body of Florida man missing since 1997
Young mom cleared of killing her newborn baby
Suspect knocks down 87-year-old, steals payroll bag
Philly CEO heads to Bahamas to help with recovery efforts
2 injured in Roosevelt Boulevard crash in Feltonville
More TOP STORIES News