Shooting in Wilmington leaves 2 men dead

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Two men are dead after a shooting on Friday morning in Wilmington, Delaware.The shooting happened around 10:34 a.m. at 5th and Monroe streets.Police arrived to find a 24-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, on the street.Both were taken to the hospital but later succumbed to their injuries.The names of the victims have not been released.There has been no word on any arrests or a suspect in this case.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective William Ball at (302) 576-3962.