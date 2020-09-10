Shooting inside Lehigh Valley home leaves one hospitalized, officials say

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A person was shot inside a Lehigh Valley home Wednesday night, officials said.
It happened just before midnight on the 1900 block of Fairland Avenue in Bethlehem.
WFMZ reports officials at the scene said at least one person was taken to the hospital.
There is no word on the victim's condition at this time.
Police are still searching for the gunmen.
