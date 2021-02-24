shooting

Shooting inside Philadelphia speakeasy, 2 critically injured

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say gunfire at a speakeasy in North Philadelphia injured two people.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Susquehanna Avenue just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

A 20-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

SEE ALSO: Pregnant teen injured in double shooting in Philadelphia

Officers also found an empty speakeasy with the front doors open, the strobe lights still on, bar stools knocked over, and blood on the ground.

Bullets pierced through a window and hit the bricks.

Detectives are looking for any possible surveillance video as they try to figure out who opened fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Pregnant teen injured in double shooting; 47 shots fired: Police
Shooting at Philly Airbnb leads to police chase, crash
Store employee shot in Roxborough
Teen critical after being shot in West Philadelphia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Center City Macy's rape suspect taken into custody at his home
Tiger Woods is awake, recovering from 'significant injuries'
Springsteen pleads guilty to 1 count in DUI case, other charges dropped
160 CEOs urge lawmakers to pass $1.9T COVID relief bill
$4.68-million lottery ticket sold in Montgomery County
NJ troopers rescue boy from frigid marsh
J&J single-dose COVID-19 shot poised for FDA decision
Show More
Underground fire causes Center City road closures
Pregnant teen injured in double shooting; 47 shots fired: Police
105-year-old NJ woman survives 2 pandemics
No charges for officers involved in Daniel Prude's death
WI company to build green, new USPS vehicles
More TOP STORIES News